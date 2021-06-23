Memorial Erected for the 7 Victims of the Motorcycle Crash in Randolph New Hampshire

For those of us who have been around for awhile, it's not too very hard to remember every home in the neighborhood having a burn barrel in the backyard. During those times back in the '60s and '70s it was more than likely that most of the household trash made its way into the burn barrel rather than ending up in the dump. Yes, along with burn barrels there were also dumps at that point in time and transfer stations were things a decade or so off into the future.