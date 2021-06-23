Viking Fest Save The Date!

The first annual Melrose Folk Art Festival will feature folk artists from across Louisiana and the South displaying and selling their original artworks, including paintings, woodworking, textiles, pottery, metalwork and more. These artworks are created using traditional folk art techniques and materials. This outdoor event will take place on the grounds of Historic Melrose over the weekend of October 9-10 and is sponsored by the Association for the Preservation of Historic Natchitoches which owns and operates Melrose Plantation. Admissions will be sold at the gate. This event is inspired by Clementine Hunter, the famous folk artist who lived and worked at Melrose, and whose works are available for viewing at African House on site. All proceeds go towards the preservation of this National Historic Site. In case of inclement weather, a rain date has been set for the following weekend.