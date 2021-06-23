Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Viking Fest Save The Date!

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Need Viking swag for the new school year? Want to learn about all the exciting clubs LHS offers? Great food, great fun, new friends! Join us for the annual Viking Fest on September 1, 2021, 6:00-8:00pm! #VFND.

arlington.bubblelife.com
Community Policy
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
55K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swag#Viking Fest Save The Date#Lhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Northborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Save the dates for Northborough’s Applefest: Sept. 17 to 19

NORTHBOROUGH – The state’s COVID-19 reopening prompted plans for the return of nearly all of Northborough’s Applefest traditional events. Scheduled dates are Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept. 19. 2020 marked Applefest’s 30th anniversary, mostly online. According to Applefest Committee Chair Michelle Gillespie, the 2021 in-person roster is filled with...
Costa Mesa, CAoc-breeze.com

Save the date for the 2021 Working Wardrobes Gala

Save the Date! Working Wardrobes will be Celebrating Under the Stars on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. The gala will take place at the Turnip Rose Promenade & Gardens, 1570 Scenic Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. Join us for an evening of fabulous food, amazing auction items and...
Trumbull County, OHVindy.com

Viking fest invades Trumbull

BAZETTA — The Ohio Viking Festival returns this weekend to the Trumbull County Fairgrounds. The event includes Viking battles, Ohio School of Falconry demonstrations, fire performances, live music, mead-making classes and a vendors market. It runs from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and...
RelationshipsPosted by
DFW Community News

Free 4th of July Activity Printables for Kids

These 4th of July free activity printables will keep your kids busy and celebrating Independence Day. The 4th of July activity sheets come in two levels allowing kids of all ages to download and play. These 4th of July worksheets combine learning and fun! Kids will be solving puzzle mazes,...
SocietyWTVQ

Make-A-Wish “Wish Fest”

Aid the Industry Wish Fest is an all day music festival that will benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Joining us today with all of the details is Make-a-Wish representative, Faith Hacker, Maria Montgomery, Christopher, and Ben. To purchase a ticket to the event click here.
Music1057thexrocks.com

Save The Date! The X ‘Fall Fling’ Is September 17th And 18th!

Soooo….X fans, um, let’s see, are you ready for a Rock show???? Well, we’re just about ready to unleash the fun! The 105-7-The-X ‘Fall Fling’ will be Friday September 17th, and Saturday September 18th. Details on the way soon on artists playing, venue, ticket prices, etc! For now, save the date, and get ready to Rock your asses off in the River City! Details soon!
Cancerhamlethub.com

2021 Mess Fest

MUDDY PUDDLE PROJECT RETURNS WITH PEPPA PIG ON AUGUST 7TH. An Exciting Fundraising Event for Childhood Cancer in Honor of Ty Louis Campbell. Join us for a celebration of childhood as the Muddy Puddles Project, the official charity of Peppa Pig, welcomes families to forget about the stresses of everyday life and get messy.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Beignet Fest Date Announced, Sept. 25

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beignet Fest 2021 will kick off the fall festival season Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at New Orleans City Park. The team behind Beignet Fest is proud to return following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are on sale now at www.beignetfest.com/tickets.
Environmentduboiscountyfreepress.com

Save the date for Patoka Lake Clean-Up

The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee encourages individuals, families, friends and service groups to save the date for the 14 annual Patoka Lake Clean Up on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Changes for 2021 include morning sign-up at several designated boat ramps instead of a central location and free admission into...
Grand Traverse County, MInorthernexpress.com

Dig In: Cherry Fest 2021

MUST-DOS TO TAKE YOUR CHERRY FEST EXPERIENCE OVER THE TOP. It's been a long time coming, but the National Cherry Festival 2021 promises to be one of the most interesting in years – combining much-loved classic attractions — like Arnold's Amusements Midway, the Gold Pin Program, and the Cherry Farm Market — and some new activities. Here are 10 events you won't want to miss.
Selinsgrove, PAwkok.com

Save the Date for Selinsgrove’s Market Street Festival

SELINSGROVE – Save the Date for Selinsgrove’s Market Street Festival Saturday, September 25. Selinsgrove Projects Inc., organizer of the Selinsgrove Market Street Festival reports the festival will be back this year. SPI says since 1978, Selinsgrove has been celebrating its small-town charm each fall. The Selinsgrove High School marching band...
Melrose, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Save the Date: Melrose Folk Art Festival October 9-10

The first annual Melrose Folk Art Festival will feature folk artists from across Louisiana and the South displaying and selling their original artworks, including paintings, woodworking, textiles, pottery, metalwork and more. These artworks are created using traditional folk art techniques and materials. This outdoor event will take place on the grounds of Historic Melrose over the weekend of October 9-10 and is sponsored by the Association for the Preservation of Historic Natchitoches which owns and operates Melrose Plantation. Admissions will be sold at the gate. This event is inspired by Clementine Hunter, the famous folk artist who lived and worked at Melrose, and whose works are available for viewing at African House on site. All proceeds go towards the preservation of this National Historic Site. In case of inclement weather, a rain date has been set for the following weekend.
FestivalKING-5

Fairy Fest

Fairyfest is back with a fabulous lineup of family-friendly activities to make your weekend magical! Don't miss all your favorite activities while exploring the gardens in what is sure to be a beautiful start to summer!. 2021 FairyFest schedule:. Friday - Sunday. Fairy House Display: Don't forget to vote on...
Eagan, MNeagan.mn.us

Eagan Market Fest

June 23 - Eagan Market Fest | 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.| Festival Grounds | 1501 Central Parkway. Farmer’s markets provide fresh, healthy produce, are vital to our local food system, and support local farmers! Shop Eagan Market Fest each Wednesday to enjoy fresh and local produce and artisan goods. While you’re here leave dinner to us and grab some food from one of our locally owned concession vendors. Follow @cityofeagan on Facebook and Instagram to see what products and vendors make appearances each week.
DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

Get Ready: Independence Fest is This Weekend!

Independence Fest will be a two-day event, kicking off on Saturday, July 3, with the annual Children's Parade at 10 a.m. We’ll keep the party going on Sunday, July 4, with a festival at Bakersfield Park. Children's Parade. Leonard and Helen Johns Park. 1800 Timber Creek Rd., Flower Mound, 75028.
IndustryPosted by
DFW Community News

4 Best Moving Organization Tips

Our family has moved several times, and we are currently in the midst of our biggest move yet! So much of this process can feel stressful and a bit chaotic, but I think if we prepare ourselves and do our best to stay as organized as possible, it can really make things more manageable!
Holdingford, MNwjon.com

Holdingford Polka Fest

Holdingford Polka Fest: Saturday, June 26, bring a chair and enjoy an afternoon of old time music outside in the city of Holdingford. The free program includes:. 2:00 - 3:00 open stage - bring your instrument and take a turn playing. 3:00 - 5:00 DyVersiCo. This program is sponsored by...
Theater & DancePosted by
DFW Community News

Friday Evening Country Dance

Meet new people, have some refreshments and spend the evening dancing in a relaxed atmosphere. The band for July is Rough Riders. Please see the event flyer for complete details. A Senior Recreation Center membership is not required to participate.