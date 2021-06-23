Cancel
Portland, ME

A Company Operating In Portland, Maine Will Pay You To Wrap Your Car In Advertisements

If you've visited a handful of major cities around the United States recently, you've probably noticed an interesting new trend. Ordinary people driving ordinary cars that are completely wrapped in advertisements. It's not an uncommon practice for cabs or buses, but your 2011 Toyota Corolla? Seems kind of strange. It may not be for long though, as several companies are pushing into new markets with their ad-wrap strategy and one of those markets is Portland, Maine.

94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
