A Company Operating In Portland, Maine Will Pay You To Wrap Your Car In Advertisements

Eager to cater to the growing class of oligarchs, supercar manufacturers today offer as much personalization as any client could want. Plenty of plutocrats, though, spend six or seven figures only to come away with unmemorable cars; with Lambos that'd still make them Monaco-anonymous at best. If you're going to spend more than the average American's lifetime earnings on a car, you might as well go buck wild, and get something like paint made from a celestial object. Something tells us we're not alone in thinking this, but that changes today.