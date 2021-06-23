Cancel
If you Live in Missouri You Should Cheer for the LA Clippers

By Mark Hespen
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The better that the Los Angeles Clippers do in the playoffs the better it is for the people of Northeast Missouri, let me explain!. The other night I was sitting on my couch watching the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA's Western Conference Finals. This is the first time the Clippers have ever been to a conference finals, and the first time in over a decade for the Phoenix Suns. Naturally during the broadcast of these games there will be lulls in the action, when those moments happen the broadcasters usually give out some random facts of statements about a player or coach (90% of watching a baseball game on tv is this by the way because of how little action there is in baseball). Well I couldn't believe my ears when I heard what the announcers said about Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue the other night...

