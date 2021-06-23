New research reveals remarkable resilience of sea life in the aftermath of mass extinctions (image)

Results demonstrate the power of nickel isotope analyses, which are relatively new, to solve long-standing problems in the geosciences. The most severe mass extinction event in the past 540 million years eliminated more than 90 percent of Earth’s marine species and 75 percent of terrestrial species. Although scientists had previously hypothesized that the end-Permian mass extinction, which took place 251 million years ago, was triggered by voluminous volcanic eruptions in a region of what is now Siberia, they were not able to explain the mechanism by which the eruptions resulted in the extinction of so many different species, both in the oceans and on land.