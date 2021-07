Rebel fighters in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray stunned the world this week by retaking the regional capital Mekele, sparking boastful statements by their leaders and rowdy street celebrations by their supporters. It came exactly seven months after those same fighters were driven out by the army of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who now finds himself mired in an ugly war. Abiy's government has since announced a unilateral ceasefire, while the rebels have gone on to seize most of Tigray, the northernmost region of Ethiopia. As the UN Security Council is expected to hold its first public meeting on Friday on the conflict, world leaders are mulling what comes next -- and whether worst-case humanitarian scenarios can be avoided.