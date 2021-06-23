Feinstein’s/54 Below goes up on the roof with ‘Broadway Live Cinema Festival’ at AMC

This summer’s inaugural Broadway Live Cinema Festival, the new film and live performance events honoring Broadway and movie musicals, will make its debut next month at AMC Empire 25, located in the heart of Manhattan and the NYC theater district, at 234 West 42nd Street. To celebrate the highly-anticipated reopening of Broadway theaters this fall, the four-week 2021 festival, running July 15-August 8, will feature the award-winning classic films Chicago, directed by Rob Marshall (2002); West Side Story, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins (1961); The Wizard of Oz, directed by Victor Fleming (1939); Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Frank Oz (1986); and the hot new film adaptation of the five-time Tony-winning musical In The Heights by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, directed by Jon M. Chu (2021), which just opened on June 11.