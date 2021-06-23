Cancel
Half of young adults with covid-19 have persistent symptoms 6 months after

Cover picture for the articleA paper published in the prestigious journal Nature Medicine on long-COVID, describes persistent symptoms six months after acute COVID-19, even in young home isolated people. The study from the Bergen COVID-19 Research Group followed infected patients during the first pandemic wave in Bergen Norway. "The main novel finding is that...

