China Approves Its First Commercial CAR T-Cell Therapy

biospace.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina recently welcomed the first CAR T-cell therapy in the country following approval from the National Medical Products Administration. The medical regulator's green light is a milestone in the global fight against the dreaded disease, as CAR T-cell therapy has been found to be effective against specific types of late-stage blood cancer. Reports say it could cost over RMB 1 million ($154,000) for each course.

Comments / 0

Community Policy