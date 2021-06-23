China Approves Its First Commercial CAR T-Cell Therapy

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is the most active field in immuno-oncology and brings substantial benefit to patients with B cell malignancies. However, the complex procedure for CAR T-cell generation hampers its widespread applications. Here, we describe a novel approach in which human CAR T cells can be generated within the host upon injecting an Adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector carrying the CAR gene, which we call AAV delivering CAR gene therapy (ACG). Upon single infusion into a humanized NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgem26/Nju tumor mouse model of human T-cell leukemia, AAV generates sufficient numbers of potent in vivo CAR cells, resulting in tumor regression; these in vivo-generated CAR cells produce antitumor immunological characteristics. This instantaneous generation of in vivo CAR T cells may bypass the need for patient lymphodepletion, as well as the β processes of traditional CAR T-cell production, which may make CAR therapy simpler and less expensive. It may allow the development of intricate, individualized treatments in the form of on-demand and diverse therapies.