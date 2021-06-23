Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia State’s National Institute for Student Success ramped up by Kresge Foundation's $2 million grant

Sophie-Ann McCulloch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSBgR_0ad35EHw00
Leon Wu/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Due to a transformational $2 million gift from The Kresge Foundation, Georgia State’s National Institute for Student Success is now moving towards its next implementation phase.

The managing director of Kresge’s Education Programs, Bill Moses, said, “Georgia State’s remarkable success at closing racial and achievement equity gaps has become iconic in higher education both nationally and around the world.”

He then continued, “The NISS’s genesis emerged from Georgia State becoming a mecca for reformers interested in the university’s programs, technologies, and practices. The university has pioneered higher education’s use of data-driven solutions. This is the logical next step.”

The grant will provide start-up and endowment capital for NISS, who will work with colleges and universities to help them implement data-centric, technology-based, and evidence-based systems to improve access to and completion of colleges.

A prior planning grant from Kresge has helped NISS develop a model for disseminating the innovative student success program pioneered at Georgia State across other post-secondary institutions nationwide.

Regarding the relationship with Kresge, the NISS’s executive director Dr. Timothy Renick said, “We are deeply grateful for our continued relationship with Kresge. The Kresge Foundation has not only been a valued thought partner with Georgia State as we develop next-level innovations to support our own students, with this gift underlines the importance of replicating the successes we have seen at Georgia State across the nation and beyond. Equitable access to and success in college should be the norm, not the exception.”

Planning to open in early fall, NISS will help colleges and universities identify and resolve institutional barriers to equity and college completion by increasing their capacity to implement proven student success systems and data-driven interventions and enact systemic changes to processes and structures institutional.

Led by a team of practitioners with experience who successfully design programs, NISS will implement and scale up some of the country’s most transformative student support systems.

Using data-driven approaches such as predictive analytics, artificial intelligence-enhanced chatbots, early warning, completion grants, and proactive advice, the State of Georgia has eliminated disparities and more than doubled the graduation rate for underserved students.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

