Young people will lose vital knowledge of other cultures unless the UK rethinks pulling out of the Erasmus study exchange scheme, the EU ambassador is warning.João Vale de Almeida appealed for Boris Johnson to return to the project – after a domestic replacement was attacked as far less generous, offering fewer opportunities.The prime minister pledged there was “no threat” to Erasmus from Brexit, but then pulled the plug – triggering accusations that he is crushing the hopes of students who want to live, study and travel abroad.“The Erasmus programme is one of the greatest successes of the European Union,...