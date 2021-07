A collapse in British exports to the Irish Republic since Brexit has handed Dublin an extraordinary trade surplus with London, according to new figures.The Irish government says new trading red tape explains the plunge in the value of goods sales – 47.6 per cent in the first quarter of this year – compared with the start of 2020. It suggests companies in the Republic have switched from buying products directly from EU countries, rather than from across the Irish Sea. It comes as the mobile network EE announced it would join O2 in bringing back roaming charges for new...