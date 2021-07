CARSON NATIONAL FOREST, N.M. -- Across a mile-long stretch of forest in a remote part of northern New Mexico, the party is in full swing. Tents dotted mountain meadows flanked by dense stands of trees. Makeshift kitchens were erected to feed the hundreds of people gathering for what would be a weekend-long celebration attended by grandmothers, families with children and others in search of peace, camaraderie and perhaps to smoke a little weed.