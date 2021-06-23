Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Police respond to apparent murder-suicide; three children escape

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Earlier last evening, Charlton Police responded with Oxford Police to an address on Old Webster Road in Oxford in response to a 911 call for assistance. Upon their arrival, Officers discovered what now appears to be a domestic violence call resulting in a murder/suicide of an adult male and female. The male suspect appeared to have fatally shot his girlfriend inside the home before turning the gun on himself.

www.newbedfordguide.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, MA
City
Charlton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Oxford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
City
Webster, MA
Charlton, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Domestic Violence#Charlton Police#Oxford Police Officers#The Oxford Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension following her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.