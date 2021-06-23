Massachusetts Police respond to apparent murder-suicide; three children escape
“Earlier last evening, Charlton Police responded with Oxford Police to an address on Old Webster Road in Oxford in response to a 911 call for assistance. Upon their arrival, Officers discovered what now appears to be a domestic violence call resulting in a murder/suicide of an adult male and female. The male suspect appeared to have fatally shot his girlfriend inside the home before turning the gun on himself.www.newbedfordguide.com