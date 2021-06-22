Cities Where Remote Workers Log the Most Hours
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a historic shift in how much people work from home. But now that a majority of eligible Americans are at least partially vaccinated, many businesses are planning how to bring workers back to the office safely and whether to continue allowing for remote work. Data collected over the past year shows that workers are just as productive—if not more—at home, and they tend to work longer hours. Interestingly, this phenomenon isn’t unique to the pandemic; Census Bureau data shows that full-time remote workers logged almost two additional hours per week, on average, than non-remote workers in 2019.www.fox28spokane.com