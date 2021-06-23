Cancel
Economy

Remote Employers Say ‘Coloradans Need Not Apply’ — And It’s Messed Up

By Shelby
Posted by 
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 11 days ago
According to The Wall Street Journal, major companies don't want to hire Coloradans to work remotely, and it's because of a new law in Colorado: Equal Pay for Equal Work Act. The law, which went into effect in January of 2021, requires job postings to disclose the salary of the position. The reasoning is that the transparency about compensation upfront will 'narrow gender wage gaps and provide greater pay transparency for employees,' The Wall Street Journal said.

95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

