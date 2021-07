In 2014, we, meaning Post Art Library (the privately funded, not-for-profit arts organization located inside Joplin Public Library since 1981), put out a call for entries for mail art. The idea was to create a one-off exhibit of mail art received from all over the world to introduce residents to the medium and encourage their participation. At the time, I was myself somewhat new to engaging with mail art and my experience with the world-wide mail art network — yes, that’s a thing — was limited at best. Yet there I was, helping to coordinate a mail art call for entries and to co-curate the resulting show.