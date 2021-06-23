Cancel
Newton County, IN

Roll back in time at the Newton County Fair

 10 days ago

KENTLAND, Ind. — At this year’s 102nd Newton County Fair, you must visit the Agriculture of Yesteryear Showcase, also known as the Antique Tractor Barn. Presented by the Newton County Farm Bureau, the showcase brings the history of farming to life. It reminds viewers of the trials and toils of our ancestors in the world of agriculture. Visitors are reminded just how far tools and technology have changed our way of life. It is sometimes hard to imagine that these pieces of equipment were once technological advances themselves!

