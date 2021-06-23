Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe Township, PA

Man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of pharmacy

Posted by 
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 10 days ago

MIDDLEBURG — A 36-year-old Liverpool man pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted robbery of the CVS pharmacy in the Monroe Township late last year.

Eric S. Shingara entered the plea in Snyder County Court. He will be sentenced later following a pre-sentence investigation report by the county probation department.

Shingara was charged with criminal attempted robbery and possession of an instrument of crime after police said he wielded a knife and demanded a CVS pharmacist inside the Target store in Monroe Township and demanded prescription medicine on Dec. 21.

The pharmacist said she had no access to the medication and Shingara left the store. A surveillance video was used to track him down.

— MARCIA MOORE

Community Policy
The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
2K+
Followers
170
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liverpool, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Monroe Township, PA
City
Middleburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Pharmacy#Police#Medicine#Snyder County Court#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...