Kentland, IN

Big Bounce Fun House is coming back to the Pun'kin Vine Fair!

Newsbug.info
 10 days ago

KENTLAND, Ind. — Again, this year the Pun’kin Vine Fair welcomes the return of Big Bounce Fun House with its exciting attractions and professional personnel. Besides meeting up with friends, enjoying great events and great food, there’s always the amusements to enjoy each evening of the fair, Saturday through Friday. Each night the Big Bounce Fun House will start up at 6:00 pm; except for Sunday. Sunday’s hours will be 4:00 to 8:00 pm. There will be several inflatables for the kids to enjoy. Adding to the fun, this year there will be a mechanical bull and ax throwing.

www.newsbug.info
Kentland, IN
