A group of astronomers has discovered the smallest and most massive white dwarf star to date. The celestial body with the designation ZTF J1901 + 1458 is only slightly larger than our moon, but at the same time significantly more massive than the sun, the team now explains. They are convinced that it was created by the union of two white dwarf stars. With the help of the object it can now be explored, among other things, how massive white dwarfs can become. They also speculate that the star could collapse into a neutron star – these dead stars are actually formed as a result of a supernova.