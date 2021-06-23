Zynaptiq Remix Bundle: Music recomposition plugin bundle on sale at 55% OFF
Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Zynaptiq Remix Bundle, a collection of three unique and powerful processors: Morph 2, Pitchmap, and Unmix::Drums. Change the harmonies and melodies within instrument recordings, samples, loops, or even mixed music, and suppress individual notes in a mix while perfecting the tuning of the rest – in real-time, at maximum quality, and optionally under control of a MIDI keyboard with PITCHMAP. Create unheard musical elements by morphing between two instruments or rhythms, and create smooth morphing transitions with MORPH 2. Boost or cut the drums in a mix or sample frequency dependently, or add potentially illegal amounts of punch to your drum stems with UNMIX::DRUMS.rekkerd.org