Zynaptiq Remix Bundle: Music recomposition plugin bundle on sale at 55% OFF

So, why a guide to the best blues amps? An amp is an amp, right? Wrong. Ask any pro and they’ll tell you that finding the right amplifier is one of the most difficult parts of the job. The guitars come easily – nine times out of 10, they choose you. Amplifiers? Not so much. And this is a big deal because the amplifier is mission-critical for great guitar tone. You could play the best guitar in the world through the worst amp in the world and it would sound lifeless. Put the worst guitar through the best amp, however, and you’re in with a good chance that the guitar will sing.