Africa sees third wave as only 1% of the population is fully vaccinated. Over the weekend, China passed 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccinations administered, becoming one of the world’s fastest inoculation efforts. Despite the high number of doses given out, the country is still remaining very strict with its elimination efforts. The borders are still mostly closed off to international travel, and social distancing measures are still being strongly enforced in some areas. China has also been offering millions of its vaccines to other countries, but many places, like Brazil, are refusing the shot in hopes of getting Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine.