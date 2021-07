Ashley Mains had grown frustrated with the reaction she was receiving at recruiting events during her time at Clayton State University. The Tennessee transplant often felt like hiring managers lost interest when they heard she didn’t attend a gold-plated tech school. But once she participated in the university’s Launchpad Academy—a yearlong program through Clayton State’s College of Information and Mathematical Sciences designed to give students real-world training in information technology, cloud computing, and more—she began to get a different reaction.