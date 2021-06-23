Pokemon GO: Players Not Happy with Niantic's Decision to Rollback "Pandemic Changes"

Niantic has given Pokemon GO players a heads-up that they will be bringing in changes to the popular smartphone app after some countries in the world have starting opening up. The company said on the official Pokemon GO site that they will only remove temporary bonuses introduced last year after Pokemon GO Fest 2021 next month. The company is currently targeting users in the United States and New Zealand with the new policies and they appear to be gradually planning to revert the app back to pre-covid times as it used to be so stepping outdoors, exploring, meeting others, and generally having a fun time. Here’s all the details direct from the site: