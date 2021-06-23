Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon GO: Players Not Happy with Niantic's Decision to Rollback "Pandemic Changes"

By Benjamin Paraggua
player.one
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon GO developer Niantic recently made an announcement of reverting some of the changes they’ve implemented due to the pandemic, and players are not happy with it. The game was meant to be played outside. You’d have to go out there and find Pokémon that you want to add to your collection. But since Covid-19 started last year, many places all over the world have implemented certain restrictions. This has prompted the developers to make “pandemic changes.”

www.player.one
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Pokemon Company#Niantic#Health And Safety#Pok Stops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Players from the U.S. to Earn up to 6,200 XP for Spinning a New PokeStop

Trainers, starting at the end of July 2021, players from the US will receive new cool bonuses and one of these bonuses is the 10x bonus XP from spinning new PokeStops. Niantic and Pokemon Go announced in a blog post that starting at the end of July, the following exploration bonuses will roll out to Trainers for testing first in the U.S. and New Zealand. Trainers will:
Video GamesGamespot

Pokemon Go Removing Some Pandemic Bonuses

Pokemon Go developer Niantic is making some changes to the game's bonuses. As detailed on the official Pokemon Go blog, Niantic will be rolling back and tweaking some of the in-game bonuses it introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's introducing some new ones in their place. After Pokemon Go...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Niantic announces changes to Pokemon GO, plus new exploration bonuses for playing together in the real world

Niantic has given Pokemon GO players a heads-up that they will be bringing in changes to the popular smartphone app after some countries in the world have starting opening up. The company said on the official Pokemon GO site that they will only remove temporary bonuses introduced last year after Pokemon GO Fest 2021 next month. The company is currently targeting users in the United States and New Zealand with the new policies and they appear to be gradually planning to revert the app back to pre-covid times as it used to be so stepping outdoors, exploring, meeting others, and generally having a fun time. Here’s all the details direct from the site:
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go is changing again in response to the pandemic

Over the past year, developer Niantic rolled out a series of gameplay tweaks to Pokémon Go designed to make the mobile game more playable under quarantine conditions. Many of those changes were a direct response to the coronavirus pandemic, letting players enjoy the gotta-catch-’em-all game from home. On Monday, Niantic said in a blog post that it plans to remove or change some of those bonuses, while also adding new gameplay tweaks and retaining others.
Video GamesGamasutra

Niantic adding 'exploration bonuses' to Pokemon Go to get players moving again

Niantic is trying to ease Pokemon Go players into post-pandemic life by adding exploration bonuses to the popular augmented reality title. Although many regions are still grappling with COVID-19 due to the emergence and spread of new variants, successful vaccination initiatives have allowed for the loosening of certain restrictions in some areas which means a number of countries are now cautiously inching towards normality.
Video GamesGamespot

Pokemon Go Raid Battles Are Getting An Update

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has outlined a slate of changes it will be making to Raid Battles. Beginning this summer, the studio will introduce a new feature called Trainer Achievements, and it will also implement various other quality-of-life improvements. As detailed on the official Pokemon Go blog, Trainer Achievements "are...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

What is the Great League in Pokemon GO?

The Great League is one of the three leagues in Pokemon GO Trainer Battles, and it's the league most suited for new trainers and Pokemon with lower maximum CP. In the GO Battle League, trainers form a party of three Pokemon and face off against other trainers in intense Pokemon battles. Fighting your way up the ranks is a great way to earn rewards, including encounters with rare Pokemon. If you're new to Pokemon GO Trainer Battles, the Great League is the place to start.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Pokemon Go to start to roll back COVID-19 changes

Pokemon Go will begin to roll back changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, once again making the app about exercise and exploration. “How we all play changed a lot in the past 15 months,” developer Niantic said in a blog post. “With the onset of the global pandemic, we realized that we had to change the model for all of our games. We could no longer take going outside and meeting people for granted.”
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Changes Coming: Niantic To Add Sky Environment

Changes are coming to Pokémon GO. Anyone who has played the game in the past week will have likely noticed an abundance of glitches and minor changes, the most noticeable for me being the inability to click quickly through raid rewards. This often happens when Niantic is making dramatic updates to the game. Shortly after these glitches became noticeable, Niantic indeed posted confirmation to their blog that changes are on the way. Let's get into it.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go Announces Plans to Release Region-Exclusive Costumed Pokemon

Pokemon Go plans to add region-exclusive costumed Pokemon to the game, beginning next month. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that it would be adding a special Pikachu wearing an Okinawan kariyushi shirt to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Air Adventures, a new travel initiative featuring themed Pokemon jets and more. The new costumed Pikachu will only be available in Okinawa Japan, and will be available for "over a year," implying that it's a limited release Pokemon. Niantic also announced that it planned to release more costumed Pokemon that are exclusive to certain parts of the world. No other information was provided immediately, but Pokemon Go promised more details about these plans soon.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO: How to Get Shiny Tepig

Niantic announced that Pokemon GO's July Community Day event will begin on July 3 and last from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. The upcoming Community Day event will feature more Tepig encounters, which increases the chances of running into its Shiny form. Tepig's Shiny form includes yellow fur...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pokémon Go prepares to scrap the changes it brought in the pandemic

Niantic is preparing to undo the changes it made to Pokémon Go last year due to the pandemic. However, it intends to make at least one of these changes permanent in the game. In the blog post developer; announced that it will bring back features such as exploring, exercising, and playing with friends. Changes will be made after the Pokémon Go Festival in the US and New Zealand. Then it will gradually spread all over the world.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go Announces Tepig as July Community Day Pokemon

The Fire-type Starter Pokemon Tepig will be the focus of Pokemon Go's next Community Day. Niantic confirmed that Tepig will be the focus of July's Community Day, which will take place on July 3rd. As the focus of Community Day, Tepig will appear in greater numbers during the one-day event. Additionally, any Pignite evolved into an Emboar will learn the Fire-type move Blast Burn, a move exclusive to Fire-type Starter Pokemon. The event will also mark the debut of Tepig's Shiny variant to Pokemon Go. The event will also have a 3x Catch Stardust Bonus and any Lure Modules or Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. As with past events, the Community Day will also have a Special Research quest available for $1 as well as a special event box.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Outraged Pokemon Go fans launch petition over Gym and PokeStop changes

Niantic recently outlined how Pokemon Go will be removing the increased interaction distance from PokeStops and Gyms – a move that has angered a lot of players. Unlike other mainline Pokemon games, Pokemon Go has always rewarded those that leave their home environment and explore the real world. With large...
Video Gameswmleader.com

Pokémon Go players are angry about Niantic’s change to interaction distances

On Monday, Pokémon Go developer Niantic announced it was changing some in-game bonuses and gameplay adjustments that were added to the mobile game in 2020 to adapt to pandemic conditions. While some gameplay tweaks added over the past year, like Remote Raids and extended Incense duration will remain, Niantic said, one major change to the game will be removed: the ability to interact with Pokéstops and Gyms from further away.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Niantic Is Changing Up Pokemon GO’s Exploration Bonuses In Response to COVID-19 Developments

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit early last year, Niantic made several changes to Pokemon GO’s exploration mechanics, making it easier for players to still catch Pokemon and get bonuses even from the confines of their own home. However, as more people are getting vaccinated and as the world moves slowly towards recovery, Niantic has announced that they’ll be rolling back some of those changes and bring the game back towards its original state.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Overwatch players aren't happy as cross-play beta changes up regional matchmaking

The Overwatch cross-play beta is now finally live in a new update, but it's causing a headache for plenty of players. This week, Overwatch finally initiated cross-play between console and PC platforms, over five years after it originally released in 2016. While this should have been a pretty momentous occassion for Blizzard's online hero shooter, it's now being talked about for another reason entirely.