Pokemon GO: Players Not Happy with Niantic's Decision to Rollback "Pandemic Changes"
Pokémon GO developer Niantic recently made an announcement of reverting some of the changes they’ve implemented due to the pandemic, and players are not happy with it. The game was meant to be played outside. You’d have to go out there and find Pokémon that you want to add to your collection. But since Covid-19 started last year, many places all over the world have implemented certain restrictions. This has prompted the developers to make “pandemic changes.”www.player.one