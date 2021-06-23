Magneto-thermal imaging brings synchrotron capabilities to the lab

X-rays spectroscopy experiments at synchrotron facilities were limited for many years by the maximum input-count rate and the peak-to-background ratio of germanium fluorescence detectors. These limitations are usually related to the germanium semiconductor device, and more generally depending on the detector (sensor) configuration and its response to the incident photon flux at different energies. In order to understand and quantify such limitations, physics simulation of the detector response is a powerful tool able to provide guidelines for designing, prototyping and improving detectors, as well as modelling experimental environments, which reduces time and cost of development. For this purpose, a full-simulation chain, based on validated well-known simulation codes, has been implemented and adapted to germanium parameters. Simulation flow and specific charge sharing as well as signal-to-background studies are presented in this paper. Finally, the simulation chain is calibrated using experimental results obtained at one of the beamlines at SOLEIL Synchrotron.