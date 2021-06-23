Cancel
Magneto-thermal imaging brings synchrotron capabilities to the lab

nanowerk.com
 13 days ago

(Nanowerk News) Coming soon to a lab tabletop near you: a method of magneto-thermal imaging that offers nanoscale and picosecond resolution previously available only in synchrotron facilities. This innovation in spatial and temporal resolution will give researchers extraordinary views into the magnetic properties of a range of materials, from metals...

www.nanowerk.com
#Synchrotron#Engineering Physics#Thermal Imaging#Storage Devices
SoftwareScientific American

AI Designs Quantum Physics Experiments Beyond What Any Human Has Conceived

Quantum physicist Mario Krenn remembers sitting in a café in Vienna in early 2016, poring over computer printouts, trying to make sense of what MELVIN had found. MELVIN was a machine-learning algorithm Krenn had built, a kind of artificial intelligence. Its job was to mix and match the building blocks of standard quantum experiments and find solutions to new problems. And it did find many interesting ones. But there was one that made no sense.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Thermal waves observed in semiconductor materials

A study published in Science Advances reports on the unexpected observation of thermal waves in germanium, a semiconductor material, for the first time. This phenomenon may allow a significant improvement in the performance of our electronic devices in a near future. The study is led by researchers from the Institute of Materials Science of Barcelona (ICMAB, CSIC) in collaboration with researchers from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, and the University of Cagliari.
Sciencearxiv.org

Simulation of Multi-element germanium Sensors for Synchrotron Radiation XAFS experiments using Allpix-Squared framework

X-rays spectroscopy experiments at synchrotron facilities were limited for many years by the maximum input-count rate and the peak-to-background ratio of germanium fluorescence detectors. These limitations are usually related to the germanium semiconductor device, and more generally depending on the detector (sensor) configuration and its response to the incident photon flux at different energies. In order to understand and quantify such limitations, physics simulation of the detector response is a powerful tool able to provide guidelines for designing, prototyping and improving detectors, as well as modelling experimental environments, which reduces time and cost of development. For this purpose, a full-simulation chain, based on validated well-known simulation codes, has been implemented and adapted to germanium parameters. Simulation flow and specific charge sharing as well as signal-to-background studies are presented in this paper. Finally, the simulation chain is calibrated using experimental results obtained at one of the beamlines at SOLEIL Synchrotron.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Take a tour of the synchrotron, where electrons reach near light-speed

Electromagnetic (EM) radiation is incredibly useful. It enables us to transmit music wirelessly over large distances, cook food in the microwave and see the world in vivid detail. However, now more than ever, electromagnetic radiation is also crucial in studying the physical, environmental and biological phenomena that are leading to real breakthroughs for people.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum hydrodynamics from local thermal pure states

We provide a pure state formulation for hydrodynamic dynamics of isolated quantum many-body systems. A pure state describing quantum systems in local thermal equilibrium is constructed, which we call a local thermal pure quantum ($\ell$TPQ) state. We show that the thermodynamic functional and the expectation values of local operators (including a real-time correlation function) calculated from the $\ell$TPQ state converge to those from a local Gibbs ensemble in the large fluid-cell limit. As a numerical demonstration, we investigate a one-dimensional spin chain and observe the hydrodynamic relaxation obeying the Fourier's law. We further prove the second law of thermodynamics and the quantum fluctuation theorem, which are also validated numerically. The $\ell$TPQ formulation gives a useful theoretical basis to describe the emergent hydrodynamic behavior of quantum many-body systems furnished with a numerical efficiency, being applicable to both the non-relativistic and relativistic regimes.
HealthMedicalXpress

Thermal imaging offers early alert for chronic wound care

New research shows thermal imaging techniques can predict whether a wound needs extra management, offering an early alert system to improve chronic wound care. It is estimated that 1-2% of the population will experience a chronic wound during their lifetime in developed countries—in the US, chronic wounds affect about 6.5 million patients with more than US$25 billion each year spent by the healthcare system on treating related complications.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Thermal imaging techniques can predict healing of venous leg ulcers

New research shows thermal imaging techniques can predict whether a wound needs extra management, offering an early alert system to improve chronic wound care. It is estimated that 1-2% of the population will experience a chronic wound during their lifetime in developed countries - in the US, chronic wounds affect about 6.5 million patients with more than US$25 billion each year spent by the healthcare system on treating related complications.
Wildlifenanowerk.com

New insights into the assembly of photosynthetic membranes

(Nanowerk News) Plants, algae and cyanobacteria convert carbon dioxide and water into biomass and oxygen with the aid of photosynthesis. This process forms the basis of most forms of life on Earth. Global warming is exposing photosynthetic organisms to increasing levels of stress. This reduces growth rates, and in the longer term presents a threat to food supplies for human populations.
Chemistrychemistryworld.com

Computational technique brings protein images into focus

A new computational technique allows researchers to see clearer images of biomolecules by breaking the atomic force microscope’s (AFM) usual resolution limits. The method offers a new way to obtain high quality structural data on biological compounds like proteins in their native environments. While x-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy allow...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

ICEYE Launches Four New Radar Imaging Satellites, Taking a Further Leap Forward in Persistent Monitoring Capabilities

ICEYE, the global leader in persistent monitoring with radar satellite imaging, announces today the successful launch of four ICEYE SAR satellites. They were launched into orbit on a SpaceX's Falcon 9 smallsat rideshare mission via EXOLAUNCH. Three satellites of the latest technology generation will be added to the ICEYE constellation after a commissioning phase. The fourth satellite of this launch will be operated as a demonstration mission for the company's next-generation spacecraft. With this launch, ICEYE has successfully brought 14 satellites into orbit, including both commercial and dedicated customer missions.
PhotographyPhysics World

Photo captures the subtleties of the magnetic Sun, synchrotron will image millions of insects

The UK’s Royal Observatory Greenwich in London has announced the shortlist for its Astronomy Photographer of the Year 13 competition. I’m not sure what the 13 stands for, but it certainly didn’t bring bad luck to the American photographer Andrew McCarthy who has two images on the shortlist. His photograph of the Sun – pictured above – was selected from over 4500 entries this year. Called The Magnetic Field of our Active Sun, the photo was captured in black and white. McCarthy then used false colour to highlight features on the surface of the Sun in red tones – reminiscent of the red hydrogen-alpha emissions that are used to study features on the Sun.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Falling in line: The simple design and control of MOF electric flow

(Nanowerk News) Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are crystalline porous organic–inorganic hybrid materials that, by filling its pores with guest molecules, can create functionalities through interactions between the organic-inorganic based frameworks of MOF (host) and its guest molecules. This host-guest chemistry has the potential to bring “designable” electrical properties, allowing for a...
Sciencearxiv.org

Model Predictive Control for Electron Beam Stabilization in a Synchrotron

Electron beam stabilization in a synchrotron is a disturbance rejection problem, with hundreds of inputs and outputs, that is sampled at frequencies higher than $10$ kHz. In this feasibility study, we focus on the practical issues of an efficient implementation of model predictive control (MPC) for the heavily ill-conditioned plant of the electron beam stabilization problem. To obtain a tractable control problem that can be solved using only a few iterations of the fast gradient method, we investigate different methods for preconditioning the resulting optimization problem and relate our findings to standard regularization techniques from cross-directional control. We summarize the single- and multi-core implementations of our control algorithm on a digital signal processor (DSP), and show that MPC can be executed at the rate required for synchrotron control. MPC overcomes various problems of standard electron beam stabilization techniques, and the successful implementation can increase the stability of photon beams in synchrotron light sources.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Potential ways to manufacture graphene-based nano-inks for additive manufacturing of flexible supercapacitors

(Nanowerk News) Research led by Kansas State University's Suprem Das, assistant professor of industrial and manufacturing systems engineering, in collaboration with Christopher Sorensen, university distinguished professor of physics, shows potential ways to manufacture graphene-based nano-inks for additive manufacturing of supercapacitors in the form of flexible and printable electronics (ACS Applied Energy Materials, "Graphene Aerosol Gel Ink for Printing Micro-Supercapacitors").
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Pioneering the use of graphene for the protection of paintings

(Nanowerk News) The exposure of colors used in artworks to ultraviolet (UV) and visible light in the presence of oxidizing agents, triggers color degradation, fading and yellowing. These degradation mechanisms can lead to irreversible alteration of artworks, which consist of a valuable heritage for humankind. Protective varnishes and coatings currently...
Physicsarxiv.org

Thermally induced entanglement of atomic oscillators

Laser cooled ions trapped in a linear Paul trap are long-standing ideal candidates for realizing quantum simulation, especially of many-body systems. The properties that contribute to this also provide the opportunity to demonstrate unexpected quantum phenomena in few-body systems. A pair of ions interacting in such traps exchange vibrational quanta through the Coulomb interaction. This linear interaction can be anharmonically modulated by an elementary coupling to the internal two-level structure of one of the ions. Driven by thermal energy in the passively coupled oscillators, which are themselves coupled to the internal ground states of the ions, the nonlinear interaction autonomously and unconditionally generates entanglement between the mechanical modes of the ions. We examine this counter-intuitive thermally induced entanglement for several experimentally feasible model systems, and propose parameter regimes where state of the art trapped ion systems can produce such phenomena. In addition, we demonstrate a multiqubit enhancement of such thermally induced entanglement.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Breakthrough in tissue engineering as 'shape memory' supports tissue growth

(Nanowerk News) Research published today has demonstrated the viability of 3D-printed tissue scaffolds that harmlessly degrade while promoting tissue regeneration following implantation. The scaffolds showed highly promising tissue-healing performance, including the ability to support cell migration, the 'ingrowth' of tissues, and revascularisation (blood vessel growth). Professor Andrew Dove, from the...
ChemistryEurekAlert

Innovative method for producing complex molecules

A team of researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has successfully solved the problem of finding a straightforward, cost-effective process for producing hexaarylbenzene molecules with six different aromatic rings. These molecules are important functional materials. The results were published in the reputable journal Angewandte Chemie.
Physicsarxiv.org

Rotator phases in hexadecane emulsion drops revealed by X-ray synchrotron techniques

Diana Cholakova, Desislava Glushkova, Zhulieta Valkova, Sonya Tsibranska-Gyoreva, Krastina Tsvetkova, Slavka Tcholakova, Nikolai Denkov. Micrometer sized alkane-in-water emulsion drops, stabilized by appropriate long-chain surfactants, spontaneously break symmetry upon cooling and transform consecutively into series of regular shapes (Denkov et al., Nature 2015, 528, 392). Two mechanisms were proposed to explain this phenomenon of drop "self-shaping". One of these mechanisms assumes that thin layers of plastic rotator phase form at the drop surface around the freezing temperature of the oil. This mechanism has been supported by several indirect experimental findings but direct structural characterization has not been reported so far. We combine small- and wide-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS/WAXS) with optical microscopy and DSC measurements of self-shaping drops in emulsions. In the emulsions exhibiting drop self-shaping, the scattering spectra reveal the formation of intermediate, metastable rotator phases in the alkane drops before their crystallization. In addition, shells of rotator phase were observed to form in hexadecane drops, stabilized by C16EO10 surfactant. This rotator phase melts at ca. 16.6 °C which is significantly lower than the melting temperature of crystalline hexadecane, 18 °C. The scattering results are in a very good agreement with the complementary optical observations and DSC measurements.

