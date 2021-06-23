State police ID teen fatally shot by Lonoke County deputy in traffic stop
Arkansas State Police have identified a McRae teenager as the person shot and killed by a Lonoke County deputy during a traffic stop early Wednesday. Hunter Britain, 17, of McRae was the driver of a truck stopped by the deputy south of Cabot along Arkansas 89 at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to a state police news release on Wednesday afternoon. State police said the stop "ended in a shooting incident."www.arkansasonline.com