How to Make a Dutch Baby Pancake

What causes more brunch drama than running out of mimosas? How about coming to the table with a super puffy, crispy, tender, melt-in-your-mouth Dutch Baby pancake - hot from the oven and Instagram-ready. Do it and watch the jaws drop every time. But for all its fabulous good looks, a Dutch Baby pancake is deceptively easy to make. Watch the video up top and get the recipe and tips below as Nicole McLaughlin, aka NicoleMcmom, takes you through the process step by simple step. Do pay attention to the tips if you want the biggest, puffiest, most awe-inspiring Dutch Baby pancake. Who wouldn't want that kind of drama?