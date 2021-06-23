Cancel
Mind the gap: Scientists use stellar mass to link exoplanets to planet-forming disks

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Using data for more than 500 young stars observed with the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA), scientists have uncovered a direct link between protoplanetary disk structures--the planet-forming disks that surround stars--and planet demographics. The survey proves that higher mass stars are more likely to be surrounded by disks with "gaps" in them and that these gaps directly correlate to the high occurrence of observed giant exoplanets around such stars.

