Dreams come true at the U.S. Olympic trials, but many find only heartbreak
EUGENE, Ore. — Justin Gatlin stared off into space during a post-race news conference Sunday night, fighting back tears as the finality of the moment sank in. For the better part of four years, the 39-year-old Gatlin ran, ate, lifted and trained with the Tokyo Olympics in the back of his mind. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and four years became five. The U.S. Olympic track and field trials were the culmination of all that work, and all of that waiting.www.lcsun-news.com