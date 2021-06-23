Collection details UNMC's early LGBTQ+ education efforts
The Special Collections and Archives Department of McGoogan Health Sciences Library has acquired the professional papers of retired faculty member Jim Medder, MD. The Medder collection documents early UNMC faculty efforts to incorporate LGBTQ+ health care issues into the UNMC colleges' curricula and to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community on campus. Beginning in 2010, while at UNMC, Dr. Medder and Gary Beck, PhD, pioneered the inclusion of LGBTQ+ health care issues and awareness of the LGBTQ+ community into the medical school curriculum.www.unmc.edu