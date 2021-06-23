Total online sales during Amazon Prime Day exceed $11 billion; order size falls

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe numbers are starting to come in for Prime Day 2021, and sales went up even as the average order size dropped significantly. According to Adobe Digital Economy Index data, total U.S. online spend across all retailers surpassed $11 billion during the 48 hours of Prime Day (June 21-22). This includes $5.6 billion on day one and $5.4 billion on day two, representing 6.1% growth compared to $10.4 billion in total Prime Day 2020 online revenue.

