Total online sales during Amazon Prime Day exceed $11 billion; order size falls

On Saturday, at a meeting organized by the Indian Government’s investment promotion wing, Invest India, alongside the Consumers Affairs Ministry, Seattle-based world’s largest online retailer Amazon.com Inc and Mumbai-based India’s metal-to-retail conglomerate Tata Group had raised an alarming bell over India’s new e-commerce legislations saying that a latest stiffening of regulations for online retailers would more likely to impact their business models, at least four sources familiar with the discussion had unveiled on condition of anonymity given the scale of sensitivity of the issue.