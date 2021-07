Some films work because of what they get right, while others work in spite of themselves. Field of Dreams is the rare example of one which does both. As the quintessential expression of the uniquely American love of baseball, it should require audiences to share a love of the sport in order for them to connect with it—except that it really doesn’t. Yes, lifelong baseball fans will find personal meaning to the story, but even those who can’t stand the sport will appreciate what it has to say. This simple tale of a man who hears a voice telling him to build a baseball field on his Iowa farm has obvious layers which relate directly to the sport, but it also has many that dig far deeper.