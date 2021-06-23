Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lisbon, OH

County Briefing

Morning Journal
 13 days ago

Boyce Church in East Liverpool will be celebrating its new beginning as an independent fellowship at 10 a.m. July 11. The church will no longer be affiliated with the United Methodist Church. A special service will be held outside of the church. Pastor Jason Pancake will preach and special music will be performed by Sandra Kane-Grigsby and Tim George. The junior church led by Sharon Barrett will be performing a skit. After the service there will be a meal and games to enjoy fellowship together. Everyone is welcome.

www.morningjournalnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Midland, OH
East Liverpool, OH
Society
Lisbon, OH
Society
City
East Liverpool, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Beloit, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boyce Church Boyce Church#Chinese#Messy Church#The Big Mess#Spirit#Sebring Library Programs#Dinosaur Party#Nature Bingo#The Sebring Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StateCNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

Elsa still close to hurricane strength and is expected to become a hurricane tonight. Elsa continues to have maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the new 5 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane and storm surge warning remain in effect for portions of Florida’s...
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols won't be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks begin Tuesday night and will be broadcast by ESPN's sister network ABC. It had been expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a statement that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy