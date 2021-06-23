County Briefing

Boyce Church in East Liverpool will be celebrating its new beginning as an independent fellowship at 10 a.m. July 11. The church will no longer be affiliated with the United Methodist Church. A special service will be held outside of the church. Pastor Jason Pancake will preach and special music will be performed by Sandra Kane-Grigsby and Tim George. The junior church led by Sharon Barrett will be performing a skit. After the service there will be a meal and games to enjoy fellowship together. Everyone is welcome.