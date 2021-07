All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The City of Cedar Park will celebrate the 4th of July with a fireworks display beginning at 9:15 pm. Visitors can make a day of it and bring their picnic gear to enjoy a variety of food trucks from 5-11:30 pm. After the fireworks, visitors can wait out the traffic by watching a screening of The Sandlot.