High court limits when police can enter home without warrant

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Adding to the country's ongoing discussion of the extent of police powers, the Supreme Court on Wednesday https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20971144-lange-v-california">put limits on when police officers pursuing a fleeing suspect can enter a home without a warrant. The high court ruled https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-18_cb7d.pdf"/> that when officers are pursuing someone suspected of...

