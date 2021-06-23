High court limits when police can enter home without warrant

Bail reform was brought to our state by the late N.M. Supreme Court Justice Charles Daniels. With the backing of the Supreme Court opinion he authored, Walter Brown v. The State of N.M., he traveled the state convincing voters, citizens and the like that he had the answers to the crime problems. He claimed 30% to 40% of county jail inmates were there simply because of their inability to post the cash bond set by a judge. He said the bondsmen were further responsible for this because only the rich people could afford to bond out, leaving the poor languishing in jail. He also said the offenders who are dangerous or a flight risk would be dealt with accordingly. The worst of the worst offenders would be denied bail and the low-level, non-violent offenders would be quickly released.