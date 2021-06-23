Vanda Knickerbocker 1967-2021

BOARDMAN — Vanda Spence Knickerbocker, 53, lost her battle with brain cancer as her husband held her hand and prayed with her Tuesday afternoon, June 15, 2021. Vanda was born Oct. 19, 1967, in Colchester, England, the daughter of Frank and Ann Gibbons Spence. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the Royal Northern College of Music of the University of Manchester in 1990 and became the first woman member in the 100-year history of the renowned International Staff Band of The Salvation Army in London. Vanda immigrated to the United States in March 1993 to be the principal trombone and soloist for the New York Staff Band.