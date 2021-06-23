Cancel
Wed. 10:30 a.m.: Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it

Vindy.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs today to force a British destroyer away from an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters, but Britain denied that account and insisted its ship wasn’t fired upon.

www.vindy.com
State
Georgia State
Person
Ben Wallace
#Warships#Ukraine#Crimea#Black Sea#Ap#British#Nato#Hms Defender#The Defense Ministry#Ukrainian#Russians
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
