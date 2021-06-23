First Teaser for 'Compartment Number 6' Film Set on an Arctic Train

Now THIS is a cool concept for a film! A Japanese film called Daikaijyu no Atoshimatsu has unveiled a 30-second teaser trailer and while there isn't much, this is all about introducing us to the premise more than anything. The film is about a gigantic kaiju, basically a Godzilla monster, thas had died and its leftover body is now sitting and rotting in a city. According to early reports, the film is about "the unique threats that the corpse presents." The only other film that I can think of that deals with this is Pacific Rim 2, in which part of the plot is about collecting leftover kaiju parts. Daikaijyu no Atoshimatsu is set to open in Japan in 2022 and whenever we get to see any more footage, we'll post that, too. This stars Ryosuke Yamada and Tao Tsuchiya. It was shot in the Kanto region of Japan. There's not much to this - just a first look at some basic footage, but I am more than curious and I hope this shows up at some festivals soon. Get a first look below.