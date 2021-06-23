Updates Improve Cotton Cultivated Website
Cotton Incorporated’s producer-focused website, Cotton Cultivated, was recently refreshed making the site an even better resource for producers. Since its launch in 2015, Cotton Cultivated has become a tool for the cotton-growing community, allowing quick and easy access to important information. The site provides a portal that integrates videos, downloadable documents, webcasts, and real-time news feeds that have been “cultivated” to reduce the time spent sorting through pages of irrelevant search results.southeastagnet.com