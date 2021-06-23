Updates Improve Cotton Cultivated Website

Various issues continue to keep cattle producers concerned, and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is very involved in each and every one of them. But a few of those are specific to producers here in the Southeast, something that Fred Smith from Clayton, North Carolina is very aware of. Smith serves on the NCBA Executive Committee as Policy Vice President for Region 2. Southeast AgNet’s Randall Weiseman caught up with him during the recent Florida Cattlemen’s Association Convention and discussed some of those issues.