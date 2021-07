In the Amazon rainforest, the canopy is a haven for arboreal species and home to some of Earth’s most charismatic species including sloths, tamarins, and spider monkeys. Unfortunately for them, their presence makes the treetops prime hunting grounds for birds of prey including the harpy eagle (Harpia harpyja), one of the world’s largest eagles. The enormous birds, which are the largest by weight of any eagle, can scoop up even sizable prey such as red howler monkeys and even small deer. Their voracious appetites mean that regular feeding is a must, but in an environment where habitats are falling by the day, a reliable source of food isn’t guaranteed even to those at the top of the food chain.