Timothy Spall Crosses the UK Only on Buses in 'The Last Bus' Trailer
"He's an old man, I'll pay for his ticket!" Parkland Pictures has released the first trailer for The Last Bus, a film from the UK made by Scottish filmmaker Gillies MacKinnon (Behind the Lines, Hideous Kinky, Tara Road, Castles in the Sky, Whiskey Galore). The film is about an elderly man named Tom whose wife has just passed away, and he decides to use only local buses on a nostalgic trip to carry her ashes all the way across the UK to Land's End, where they originally met, using his free bus pass. This is a story that, obviously, got the attention of everyone he met along the way and has been turned into a film. Timothy Spall stars as Tom, along with Phyllis Logan, Grace Calder, Celyn Jones, Brian Pettifer, Colin McCredie, Iain Robertson, and Marnie Baxter. It looks quite charming and very sweet, even though it's a simple story.www.firstshowing.net