COVID-19 vaccine community clinics week of June 21

(COLUMBIA, MO) - There are several opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services community clinics on June 23 and June 26. These clinics will be walk-in based and no appointments are needed. The community clinics listed below will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Food Truck Roundup

MU Health Care Pavilion

1701 W. Ash Street, Columbia

4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Rock the Community Food Pantry

Parkade Plaza

601 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

In partnership with the Boone County Clerk’s Office and MU Health Care, a mobile vaccination unit will make several stops in Boone County on Saturday, June 26. The list of locations and times are below.

First Baptist Church of Centralia, 101 S. Collier St., Centralia - 9 to 10 a.m.

North Hampton Apartments, 7000 Buckingham Square, Columbia - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Gregory Heights Neighborhood, between 2626 and 2650 E. Oakbrook Dr., Columbia - 1 to 2 p.m.

Clearview Subdivision, intersection of East Clearview Drive and Clearview Court, Columbia - 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

El Chaparral Neighborhood, 4250 E. Broadway, Columbia - 4 to 5 p.m.

Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance. Anyone aged 12 or older is eligible for Pfizer. Anyone aged 18 and older is eligible for Johnson & Johnson. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.

In addition to these clinics, vaccination opportunities are available with other local vaccinators. The list of vaccinators and their information can be found here: CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine.