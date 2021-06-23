Cancel
History June 23, 2021

By Editorials
Wickenburg Sun
Cover picture for the articleWickenburg was on the national map again June 10 when Parade, the tabloid magazine that is syndicated to newspapers throughout the country, appeared with a two page spread of the April ride of Las Damas. Under the title “Goodbye to house work!" and accompanied by seven pictures, all under a Wickenburg dateline, the article tells and shows the women riding across the desert, putting away the chow, and sitting around an evening campfire singing and having fun.

