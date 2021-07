Seneca Gaming Corp. announced the company’s board of directors selected officers for 2021 at the annual meeting. The following members will serve as officers:. •Dr. Lori V. Quigley was reappointed as Chairwoman. Quigley earned a Bachelor of Arts from St. Bonaventure University, and a Master of Arts and Ph.D. from Fordham University. She has completed commissioner certification training level I, level II and level III through the National Indian Gaming Association. In addition to her role with the Seneca Gaming Corp. board of directors, she also serves on the board of directors for the National Indian Education Association, and on the board of the YWCA of Western New York. A longtime higher education professional, Quigley provides professional training seminars on social justice, critical race theory from a Native American lens, and multigenerational trauma resulting from the Native American residential school era.