Clean Vision's Subsidiary Clean-Seas Signs Binding MOU with Plastic Waste-to-Energy Technology Group Global Green Int'l Investments; Companies Will Partner on Clean-Seas' US and International Clean Energy Initiatives to Address Projected $5

austinnews.net
 10 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has signed a binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Global Green International Investments (GGII). Headquartered...

www.austinnews.net
