Seattle, WA

Baristas Files Additional Financial Disclosure Statement Critical to Upgrading OTC Markets Designation

 11 days ago

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK:BCCI) has filed additional updated financials on OTC Markets www.otcmarkets.com . The latest filing is critical in a series of filings that the company has begun filing as it prepares to upgrade its designation on the OTC Markets.

