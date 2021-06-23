Mainers encouraged to participate in Healthy Living for ME’s Community Health Needs Assessment
Healthy Living for ME has opened the response period for its 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment and is encouraging Mainers to participate. The survey results will allow HL4ME, Maine’s Community Integrated Health Network, to obtain the information needed to best serve and support all adult Mainers. The survey is being conducted in collaboration with the University of New England’s Master of Public Health Program and partners on the Community Health Needs Assessment.observer-me.com