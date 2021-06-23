Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Schools Can Offer Free COVID-19 Tests

By Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner
Posted by 
Urban Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Along with pop quizzes, math tests and English tests, Wisconsin schools will be equipped to give students another kind of test starting in the fall semester: COVID-19 tests. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will provide public and private schools and school districts free testing supplies and connect them with area laboratories to make it fast and easy for them to test students, staff, teachers and families for infections with the coronavirus, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Tuesday.

urbanmilwaukee.com
Community Policy
Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI
572
Followers
1K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Urban Milwaukee is a daily publication covering real estate, politics, arts & entertainment and food & drink in the city of Milwaukee.

 https://urbanmilwaukee.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Covid 19 Testing#School Districts#Dhs#The Wisconsin Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthAPG of Wisconsin

Gov. Evers, DHS announce enhanced COVID-19 testing support for schools

Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services announced convenient and free-of-charge COVID-19 testing support for Wisconsin schools in the 2021-22 school year. The new program connects schools with testing partners to handle the school’s on-site COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff, students and their families. The program is intended to make it easier for K-12 public, private and independent charter schools to offer testing and help people make more informed decisions about how to manage COVID-19 and keep schools operating safely.
Madison, WIwtaq.com

State Launches New Program to Help Schools Test for COVID-19

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes school districts with unvaccinated younger students will likely have to maintain some testing protocol into the Fall and Winter months. The Wisconsin Department of Health Service is launching a new program to help those schools handle COVID-19 testing. “The program is...
Albion, MIPosted by
MLive

Albion College offering free tuition for COVID-19 vaccination at select clinics

ALBION, MI – Middle and high school students who get a COVID-19 vaccination at three public clinics will be entered to win one year of free tuition at Albion College. Albion College has partnered with the Albion Health Care Alliance, the Battle Creek Family YMCA, the Calhoun County Public Health Department and Marshall Public Schools to organize the clinics, according to an Albion College news release.
Solano County, CADaily Republic

Suisun Community Resource Fair offers free Covid-19 vaccinations

SUISUN CITY — Free vaccinations are being offered Saturday to anyone 12 or older at the Community Resource Fair at the Joseph A. Nelson Community Center. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is being administered through Sutter Health. The second dose is scheduled...
CollegesOnward State

Penn State Offering Weekend COVID-19 Testing For Summer Move-In

Penn State will expand its drop-in COVID-19 testing hours this weekend to accommodate students who are moving in on campus for the summer, the university announced Wednesday. Pegula Ice Arena will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27, for students living in the dorms who need to be or would like to be tested for COVID-19.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Free Two-Month Gym Memberships Offered to Youths With COVID-19 Vaccines

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles is offering free two-month gym memberships to people aged 12-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The incentive — available to new members only until capacity is reached — is being offered in connection with a $200,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente that will enhance the YMCA’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts, education and outreach programs, officials said.
Columbus, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Want a rapid COVID-19 test? Here are the local providers offering test in Columbus

Jun. 30—There are numerous providers in Columbus offering various types of testing for COVID-19, which continues to be an important factor in ending the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends testing for anyone who has coronavirus symptoms, unvaccinated people who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and people who have taken part in high-risk activities like traveling or attending large gatherings.
Public Healthhngnews.com

DHS encourages continued public health practices

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) encourages Wisconsinites to keep doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Getting vaccinated and continuing to follow public health practices are critical to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. “The 4th of July looked a lot different last...
Public Healthduke.edu

Research Finds Masks Can Prevent COVID-19 Transmission in Schools

DURHAM, N.C. -- The widespread use of masks in schools can effectively prevent COVID-19 transmission and provide a safe learning environment, two Duke scholars said Wednesday. Danny Benjamin, M.D., and Kanecia Zimmerman, M.D., were co-chairs of the Duke-led ABC Science Collaborative, which issued a new report Wednesday showing that North Carolina schools were highly successful in preventing the transmission of COVID-19 within school buildings.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Sherwood Urgent Care Centers now offer free COVID-19 vaccinations

Beginning this Wednesday, Sherwood Urgent Care centers in Batesville, Conway, Conway North, Hot Springs, Lonoke, Maumelle, Russellville and Searcy will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people 18 years of age or older. The free vaccine is offered each Wednesday at the urgent care centers. As of June 22, there...
Chicago, ILNews-Medical.net

UIC researchers offer free rapid diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in vulnerable Chicago communities

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago are offering free rapid diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in vulnerable Chicago communities and performing genomic sequencing on the samples to identify variants. The research is part of a National Institutes of Health-funded initiative called Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Underserved Populations, or RADx-UP. The...
Wisconsin StateKenosha News.com

School-based COVID-19 testing reinforced for the fall for Wisconsin

State health officials on Tuesday announced a COVID-19 testing support program for schools starting in the fall, saying relatively low vaccination rates so far among older students and lack of eligibility among those under age 12 could fuel surges. It’s “very important for us to be testing and detecting disease...
La Crosse, WInews8000.com

Mayo Clinic shuts down COVID-19 testing site, offers it at appointments

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will begin offering COVID-19 testing and vaccination at appointments starting next week, closing down the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in the former Occupational Health Building July 6. The last day of drive-up COVID-19 testing in Sparta was...