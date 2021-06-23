Schools Can Offer Free COVID-19 Tests
Along with pop quizzes, math tests and English tests, Wisconsin schools will be equipped to give students another kind of test starting in the fall semester: COVID-19 tests. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will provide public and private schools and school districts free testing supplies and connect them with area laboratories to make it fast and easy for them to test students, staff, teachers and families for infections with the coronavirus, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Tuesday.urbanmilwaukee.com