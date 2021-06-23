Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

HeyPal(TM) Achieves Top 10 Rank in 25 Countries Among iOS Education Apps During First Week of Global Launch

austinnews.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms to disrupt conventional industries, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ App achieved Top 10 rank among iOS Education Apps in 25 countries over the past week. According to data from https://appfigures.com/, the newly released social messaging platform for language exchange also reached Top 25 rank among Education Apps in 40 countries, and ranked as high as #46 in the US which placed HeyPal™ right between Rosetta Stone Language Learning App and PBS Kids Education Games App.

www.austinnews.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#Mobile App#Language Learning#Tm#Nebula Software Corp#Heypal App#Https Appfigures Com#Social Messaging Platform#Pbs#K J Growth#Growth Campaigns#Winquik Heypal#Twitter#Rebel Blockchain Inc#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
Related
Technologymartechseries.com

Triton Digital Releases Rankings for the Top Digital Audio Properties for April 2021

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, released its monthly Webcast Metrics Global Ranker as well as its regional US, LATAM, and EMEA Streaming Rankers for April 2021. Triton’s rankers provide insight into the top-performing streaming audio stations and networks around the world for the month of April.
RetailHouston Chronicle

DesignRush Reveals The Best eCommerce Experts to Hire in 2021 [Q2 Rankings]

DesignRush issued the quarterly list of the top eCommerce companies that help businesses build, design, and optimize eCommerce websites and marketing strategies. eCommerce sales are estimated to reach 18.1% of global retail sales in 2021. As more businesses setup their eCommerce platforms, experts predict that the industry will continue to grow as it did in the last five years.
Internetmartechseries.com

Top MarTech Platforms that are Enabling Better Instagram Marketing for B2B Teams

2021 has been quite a year with MarTech and one thing is clear – the market is only set to grow. Research from Gartner, conducted right before the pandemic in 2020 revealed that marketing technology continued to be one of the largest portions of a company’s entire annual budget. And despite the economic disruption caused by Covid-19, the pandemic sparked rapid digital transformation for many businesses.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
Economybirminghamnews.net

LEI Everywhere(TM) Increases Availability of Legal Entity Identifiers With Easier Registration and Lower Cost

Leading LEI Issuer Ubisecure launches new solution for Financial Institutions and Service Providers to solve LEI issuance automation for clients. LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Ubisecure, through its automated RapidLEI service, has quickly become the most popular Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) Issuer worldwide, issuing more than 1 in 5 new LEIs every month. Today, the company announces its next LEI innovation with the launch of LEI Everywhere™.
Businessmartechseries.com

SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand – Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

SALESmanago, a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC , a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd , headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand ‘Kenscio’ and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.
MarketsWPBeginner

14 Best Market Research Tools in 2021 (w/ Free Options)

Are you looking for the best market research tools?. Market research tools can help simplify your research process and make it easy to collect, analyze, and put customer and market data to use. In this article, we’ll share the best market research tools for your business, so you can make...
Businessdallassun.com

How smart digital agencies are helping brands

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Content is the new currency for brands' is a saying that has been picking up pace recently. The power of content increased manifold when businesses were forced to switch to the digital mode for survival. This is what made organizations across domains realize that...
Cell Phonestelecompetitor.com

Go Kinetic is Windstream’s Updated Customer Portal and Mobile App

Windstream has renamed and upgraded its Kinetic MyWIN online account management tool and mobile app, which now is called Go Kinetic. The company says that the redesigned platform is more customizable and enables users to access, manage and update their account from anywhere. Among Go Kinetic’s features is the ability to view and pay bills online, participate in live chat, track order and support requests, manage WiFi passwords and receive information on special offers. The mobile app is available at the Google Play Store, the App Store or at my.gokinetic.com.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Beonprice & Juyo Analytics announce partnership to provide world class analytics and Business Intelligence to customers

The two tech companies join forces to combine the strategic vision of Juyo with the operational vision of Beonprice within one integrated solution. The new reporting feature gives Beonprice’s customers access to easy, agile and personalized data visualization that allows hotels to better identify opportunities in their data and adapt strategies.
YogaPosted by
SlashGear

World Health Organization launches free yoga app on Android and iOS

The World Health Organization has launched a new app called mYoga that gives anyone who has an Android or iOS device free access to yoga workouts. The app was launched as a joint initiative with the International Telecommunications Union, according to the agency, which tapped BeHe@lthy BeMobile to develop the product.
Cell Phonespocketgamer.com

Mobile Charts: Top 10 best paid games for iPhone and iPad (iOS) in 2021

There are tons of games on the AppStore, with more added each week - so it can be hard to keep up with the best games that you should be taking a look at! To help aid you in your mission to play more games, we have dedicated ourselves to keeping a list of the top, up-to-date, paid games out on the AppStore.
Cell Phonesdallassun.com

Study Buddy Education Looks To Launch Two Educational Apps In 195 Countries Across Seven Continents In The World To Help Students And Teachers Who Were Affected By The Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / It has been a year since the pandemic stormed the world and took over the lives of the everyday hard-working citizens in each country and has put every student and teacher in the world outside of school making learning a barrier and making technological resources hard to obtain.
Computersfoxbangor.com

Become a Master of All Things Google with This Lesson Plan

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. You may think you’re familiar with the ins and outs of the Google-verse, but you really aren’t … not until you take us up on this detailed rundown, that is. It’s called The 2021 Ultimate...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ TAAT(TM) Global Alternatives Inc. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) Recaps Milestones at First Anniversary of Public Trading

TAAT(TM) (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) today provided a summary of several notable accomplishments it has achieved since first listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") one year ago. The company's many milestones include the multinational commercialization of TAAT(TM) Original, Smooth and Menthol, the recruitment of experienced management and advisory team members, continued product development of both TAAT and its Beyond Tobacco(TM) base material, and attention from mainstream media outlets. "The fact that our shares began trading only 365 days ago is hard to believe given everything we have accomplished in that time. Last June, TAAT was still in development, I was still working at Philip Morris International, and the concept of a cigarette that tastes, smells and smokes like tobacco but without tobacco or nicotine was essentially unfathomable to smokers aged 21+ worldwide," said TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella. "We have gained international attention through orchestrated campaigns among investors and smokers alike, in addition to media placements in well-known outlets such as Forbes, and the investments we have received from a group led by a prolific global financier who co-founded the storied venture capital firm Horizons Ventures. Those who have been following TAAT are familiar with all of the various developments we currently have in the pipeline, and I can say confidently that our second year in the public markets is going to be just as exciting as the first."